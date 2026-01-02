Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
02.01.2026 10:15:00
2 Predictions for Berkshire Hathaway in 2026
This new year will mark the end of an era for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Long-time CEO Warren Buffett retired from that position on Dec. 31, 2025, turning over the reins to Greg Abel. While Buffett plans to continue working for Berkshire, Abel will run the day-to-day operations. I think 2026 could be a busy year for Buffett's successor. Here are two things I predict he'll do in his first year running Berkshire Hathaway.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!