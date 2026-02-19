Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
|
19.02.2026 22:15:00
2 Top Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy in 2026
Investor excitement over quantum computing companies reached a fever pitch last October with rumors the Trump administration was contemplating an investment in some of them, including IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). The rumors proved false, and in 2026, the fervor had cooled off, with shares in these businesses dropping substantially.For example, IonQ saw its stock skyrocket to a 52-week high of $84.64 in October. But in 2026, shares are down 24% through the week ending Feb. 13.IonQ's rival in the space, IBM (NYSE: IBM), also saw its stock price fall in 2026, dropping 11% through Feb. 13. As a result, these two quantum computing companies have become compelling investment choices for the year. Here's why investing in them makes sense.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
