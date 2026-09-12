WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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12.09.2026 14:30:00
3 Agentic AI Stocks to Own Before AI Changes the World as We Know It
The age of agentic AI is here, and the world will likely see meaningful changes in the coming years. AI is advancing quickly, which is both exciting and scary.
Agentic AI is exciting in that AI agents will be able to help humans by going out and performing tasks, greatly increasing productivity and freeing up people's time. It's scary in that no one knows what this will mean for the job market in the next decade. Meanwhile, an Anthropic employee saying there is a greater than 10% chance the AI will wipe out human civilization in the next 10 years isn't exactly comforting.
But on our way to utopia or the end of the world, let's look at three agentic AI stocks that can help your portfolio now.
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