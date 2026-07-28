SHIFT Aktie
WKN DE: A12D58 / ISIN: JP3355400007
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28.07.2026 20:48:00
3 Powerful AI Stocks Poised for the Next Massive Shift
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR), and Tempus AI (NASDAQ: TEM) are pursuing a potentially enormous opportunity as AI moves from generating information to completing valuable professional work. Their proprietary data and embedded workflows could position them to capture the next phase of AI spending, but each offers a distinctly different combination of growth, maturity, and risk.Stock prices used were the market prices of July 26, 2026. The video was published on July 26, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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