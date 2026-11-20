Your laptop is pretty smart; it can use binary processing to execute instructions that let it edit video and beat you at chess. But ask it to model exactly how a new drug molecule grabs onto a protein, or how lithium moves through a better battery, and those complicated tasks that involve quantum physics overwhelm it. Ordinary computers are lousy at faking natural processes.

The desire to solve these complex problems is the basis behind the pitch for quantum computing. A regular bit is a coin lying flat: heads or tails, a binary option. A qubit is a coin still spinning, looking at multiple options simultaneously, and a few hundred spinning coins linked together can calculate more possibilities than any supercomputer could list. The trouble is that spinning coins tend to fall over at the slightest bump. Error correction advances take bundles of lots of wobbly qubits so they act like one steady one, but nobody has got it to work effectively at scale yet.

So quantum computing is still in its early stages of development. Really early. But the competitors in this race aren't all on the same clock. If you want to invest in the potential of this technology, I'd build a long-term stake from three small bets based on now, soon, and later.

Continue reading