Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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07.07.2026 14:15:00
3 Quantum Computing Stocks to Watch in the Second Half of 2026
Over the past year, quantum computing stocks have emerged as a compelling complement to mainstream opportunities in the artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem. While classical AI systems have demonstrated impressive capabilities in pattern recognition and generative tasks, many high-value problems remain computationally strained.Quantum machines leverage properties known as superposition and entanglement to better explore solutions in more sophisticated applications. This opens the door to hybrid quantum-classical environments that could usher in waves of better data, tighter constraints, and new algorithms for AI.According to an analysis by management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, quantum AI could generate between $1.3 trillion and $2.7 trillion in economic value by 2035. McKinsey sees quantum computing playing a critical role across energy and materials, pharmaceuticals, financial services, and travel and logistics, as well as advanced electronics and defense systems.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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