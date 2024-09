3 Things to Know About Nike Stock Before You Buy

In the past two decades, investing in shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE) would've resulted in an impressive 11-fold total return. That exceeds the S&P 500's performance during the same time.However, the sportswear giant is currently in the middle of a tough stretch. Shares are down 55% from their all-time high.Given its tremendous long-term performance, investors should at least take the time to know these three things about the business. Maybe this consumer discretionary stock is a buy-the-dip candidate.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool