|
01.04.2024 12:55:36
3M Completes Spin-off Of Healthcare Business Solventum
(RTTNews) - 3M Company (MMM) Monday said it has completed the spin-off of its health care business named Solventum Corporation, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as SOLV.
3M stock holders received 1 share of Solventum for every four 3M shares they held as on March 18, 2024.
3M retained 19.9 percent of the outstanding shares of Solventum, which will be monetized within five years following the spin-off, the company said in a statement.
"Both companies are positioned to pursue their respective growth and tailored capital allocation plans," commented Mike Roman, 3M chairman and chief executive officer.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu 3M Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.04.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones zum Ende des Montagshandels in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones am Montagnachmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 fällt nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.24
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 mittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 beginnt Sitzung weit in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones beendet den Donnerstagshandel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)