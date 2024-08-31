|
31.08.2024 09:01:00
5 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Before Sept. 9
Since early last year, one of the driving forces behind the market rally has been the rapid and continuing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). Indeed, many of this year's best-performing stocks have AI in common.One company that's been curiously left out of the conversation is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). While other tech giants made a big splash about their plans to adopt and integrate generative AI, Apple was strangely silent. That is, until recently.In early June, the company introduced Apple Intelligence, a suite of generative AI tools for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac computer. The company noted that Apple Intelligence will be "deeply integrated" in the upcoming versions of its popular operating systems. Apple was also quick to point out that these tools will come with the company's legendary focus on privacy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
