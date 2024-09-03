7-Eleven Unveils New Slurpee Drink With Coca-Cola And OREO

(RTTNews) - 7-Eleven, Inc., which operates more than 13,000 convenience-retailing stores, announced the launch of a new Slurpee drink flavor, Coca-Cola OREO Zero Sugar, ahead of the brand's annual Slurpee Day celebration.

The Irving, Texas-based company said the limited-time Slurpee drink with Coca-Cola and OREO is exclusively available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores across the United States.

The new Slurpee drink flavor release is inspired by Coca-Cola and OREO's upcoming launch of two limited-time treats. Both Coca-Cola OREO Zero Sugar and the OREO Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookie are available at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide.

The company noted that the Coca-Cola OREO Zero Sugar Slurpee drink is an exciting spin on the fan-favorite Coca-Cola Slurpee. It combines the classic taste of a crisp and fizzy Coca-Cola with flavorful, OREO sandwich cookie-inspired hints.

Dennis Phelps, Senior Vice President, Merchandising (Vault and Proprietary Beverage) at 7-Eleven, said, "We are thrilled to join forces with Coca-Cola and OREO to create a one-of-a-kind Slurpee drink experience that delights and excites our consumers. We're bringing together the snack aisle and the Slurpee drink machine to give everyone a reason to head to our stores for a delicious, unforgettable moment."

The company further announced that one Dallas-area 7-Eleven store will host a tasting experience named The Besties Restie Stop to celebrate the partnership with Coca-Cola and OREO.

Across the country, customers can have their Slurpee drinks delivered directly to their door with the 7NOW Delivery app in the U.S.