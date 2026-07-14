Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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14.07.2026 20:30:00
A SpaceX Investment Today Could Be Worth Twice as Much Within 2 Years
Now that Elon Musk's rocket and AI company is trading publicly, the natural question is how much money it can make for patient shareholders. Let me put a deliberately realistic figure on it: Two years from now, a stake in Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) could plausibly be worth roughly twice as much as it's worth today. That may sound like a modest forecast next to some of the predictions floating around online, but for a company already valued near $2 trillion, doubling would be a genuine achievement. It's also far from guaranteed; the stock has already cooled since its red-hot debut. As of midday Monday, it was back below its initial trading price for $150 and drifting down toward its offering price of $135.Image source: Getty Images.Though its rocket launches may provide the spectacle, the bulk of SpaceX's revenues come from Starlink, its satellite-internet service. Starlink now serves more than 10 million customers around the world, and it recently raised prices for the first time in a while, a sign the company is shifting from a land-grab growth strategy to squeezing more revenue out of the base it already has. When a business can lift prices without losing customers, it usually means that the product it's offering has become hard for those customers to live without. That pricing power, more than any rocket, is what could carry SpaceX shares higher. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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