18.07.2024 13:36:23
Abbott Laboratories Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $1.30 billion, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $1.38 billion, or $0.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $2.00 billion or $1.14 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $10.38 billion from $9.98 billion last year.
Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $1.30 Bln. vs. $1.38 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.74 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $10.38 Bln vs. $9.98 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.18 to $1.22 Full year EPS guidance: $4.61 to $4.71
