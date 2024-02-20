|
20.02.2024 15:29:01
AbbVie Appoints President And COO Robert Michael To Addl. Role Of CEO
(RTTNews) - AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) announced Tuesday that its board of directors has unanimously selected Robert Michael, AbbVie's current president and chief operating officer, to succeed Richard Gonzalez as the company's chief executive officer.
Gonzalez, who has served as CEO since the company's formation in 2013, will retire from the role of CEO and become executive chairman of the board of directors, effective July 1, 2024. Additionally, the board has appointed Michael as a member of the board of directors effective July 1, 2024.
A member of AbbVie's Executive Leadership Team, Michael was previously served as vice chairman and president. Michael has 31 years of experience including leadership roles across multiple businesses, including pharmaceuticals, aesthetics, diagnostics, diabetes care and nutrition.
Michael began his career with Abbott as a member of the financial development program and ultimately served as division controller, nutrition supply chain and division controller, molecular diagnostics, among other roles.
Upon AbbVie's separation from Abbott in 2013, Michael established and led the company's first financial planning organization as vice president, AbbVie financial planning and analysis. He then held a series of leadership roles of increasing responsibility. He was appointed CFO in 2018, vice chairman, finance and commercial operations in 2021, vice chairman and president in 2022 and president and chief operating officer in 2023.
