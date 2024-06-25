AbbVie: FDA Issues CRL For ABBV-951

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said it has received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for the New Drug Application for ABBV-951 for the treatment of motor fluctuations in adults with advanced Parkinson's disease. The FDA cited observations that were identified during inspection of a third-party manufacturer listed in the New Drug Application.

The company noted that the inspection at the facility did not involve ABBV-951 or any AbbVie medicine. AbbVie stated that the CRL does not request that AbbVie conduct additional efficacy and safety trials related to the drug or device-related testing.

