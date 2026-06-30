Abivax Stock Surges 36%

(RTTNews) - Abivax S.A. (ABVX) stock jumped 36.47 percent to $131.22, gaining $35.07 on Tuesday, possibly after yesterday's announcement on the clinical-stage biotechnology company reported positive topline results from Part 2 of its Phase 3 ABTECT Maintenance trial evaluating obefazimod for adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

The stock is currently trading at $131.22, compared with its previous close of $96.15 on the Nasdaq. During the session, the shares opened at $130.99 and traded between $128.21 and $133.50. Trading volume reached 3.65 million shares, above the average daily volume of 1.78 million shares.

The results demonstrated meaningful clinical benefits in treatment-resistant patients while expanding the long-term safety database ahead of the company's planned New Drug Application (NDA) submission later this year.

The stock has traded between $7.41 and $148.83 over the past 52 weeks.