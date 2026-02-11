ABN Amro Aktie
WKN DE: A143G0 / ISIN: NL0011540547
|
11.02.2026 07:47:18
ABN AMRO Q4 Earnings Rise
(RTTNews) - ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (ABN.AS), a Dutch financial institution, on Wednesday reported its net income came in higher in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.
For the fourth quarter, Profit attributable to owners of the parent company increased to 410 million euros from 397 million euros in the previous year.
Earnings per share were 0.43 euros versus 0.43 euros last year.
Operating income increased to 2.26 billion euros from 2.24 billion euros last year.
Net interest income decreased to 1.67 billion euros from 1.67 billion euros in the previous year.
Total loans and advances to customers increased to 155.76 billion euros from 248.78 billion euros last year.
Further, the company said that its total income for 2028 is expected to exceed 10 billion euros, supported by growth in core client segments and higher fee income.
On Tuesday, ABN AMRO Bank closed trading 1.59% lesser at EUR 30.98 on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ABN AMRO Bank NV Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 1 Sh
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu ABN Amro
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ABN Amro
|29,53
|-2,38%
|ABN AMRO Bank NV Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 1 Sh
|29,20
|-3,31%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX legt zu - über 25.000 Punkten -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag mit negativer Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.