WKN DE: A143G0 / ISIN: NL0011540547

11.02.2026 07:47:18

ABN AMRO Q4 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (ABN.AS), a Dutch financial institution, on Wednesday reported its net income came in higher in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, Profit attributable to owners of the parent company increased to 410 million euros from 397 million euros in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 0.43 euros versus 0.43 euros last year.

Operating income increased to 2.26 billion euros from 2.24 billion euros last year.

Net interest income decreased to 1.67 billion euros from 1.67 billion euros in the previous year.

Total loans and advances to customers increased to 155.76 billion euros from 248.78 billion euros last year.

Further, the company said that its total income for 2028 is expected to exceed 10 billion euros, supported by growth in core client segments and higher fee income.

On Tuesday, ABN AMRO Bank closed trading 1.59% lesser at EUR 30.98 on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

Analysen zu ABN Amro

mehr Analysen
23.01.25 ABN Amro Hold Deutsche Bank AG
13.08.24 ABN Amro Hold Deutsche Bank AG
