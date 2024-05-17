Adjustment in anchor shareholding

Metall Zug AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange Zug, May 17, 2024 - Heinz M. Buhofer, former Chairman of the Board of Directors and major shareholder of METALL ZUG AG, takes a majority stake in Buhofer Trust I by means of an intrafamily share swap. 56.7% of the voting rights in Metall Zug AG are transferred to this trust. This secures the anchor shareholding in Metall Zug AG for the long term. Metall Zug was founded in 1887 by the co-founder Julius Weber-Locher, and his descendants in the fourth, fifth and sixth generations currently hold a total of around 90% of the voting rights in Metall Zug AG. Thereof, the Buhofer family has so far bundled 67.6% of the voting rights primarily in the «Buhofer Trust I» to ensure the uniform exercise of voting rights. Heinz M. Buhofer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Metall Zug AG from 2013 to 2019 and the majority shareholder with around 31% of the voting rights, takes a majority stake in the Buhofer Trust. For this purpose, he is swapping within the family shares outside of the trust for shares committed to the trust. The individual participation quotas of the family members in Metall Zug remain unchanged, while Heinz M. Buhofer obtains the majority within the trust and can therefore determine its uniform exercise of voting rights. The voting rights to 1,250,000 type A registered shares, representing 56.7% of the voting rights, are transferred to the Buhofer Trust. «With this step, which was agreed within the family and aligned with the company, the anchor shareholding of Metall Zug AG remains secured in the long term in the sense of responsibility for the companies concerned, their customers, employees and shareholders», states Heinz M. Buhofer. Metall Zug AG regards this step as a clear commitment to the company and to Switzerland as an industrial location. About the Metall Zug Group

Metall Zug is a group of industrial companies headquartered in Zug. The Group has around 2,200 employees and comprises four Business Units: Infection Control (Belimed Group)

Medical Devices (Haag-Streit Group)

Technologycluster & Infrastructure (Tech Cluster Zug AG, Urban Assets Zug AG)

Others (Belimed Life Science Group, Gehrig Group AG and Metall Zug) The holding company Metall Zug AG is listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich (type B registered shares: securities number 3982108, ticker symbol METN). Legal Notes

The expectations expressed in this announcement are based on assumptions. Actual results may vary from those anticipated. This announcement is published in German and English. The German version is binding. Metall Zug AG processes personal data in accordance with its privacy statement available under: https://www.metallzug.ch/en/datenschutzerklaerung. Key dates August 19, 2024 Publication of Half-year Report 2024

