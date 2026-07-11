Texas Instruments Aktie
WKN: 852654 / ISIN: US8825081040
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11.07.2026 05:16:12
Advanced Micro Devices vs. Texas Instruments: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) represent two different ways to play the semiconductor market. Choosing between them depends on whether you prefer high-growth expansion or a steady, diversified chip manufacturer.AMD focuses on high-performance processors and artificial intelligence accelerators for data centers and gaming. Texas Instruments designs analog chips that manage power and signals in everything from cars to industrial machinery. Comparing these two helps identify which aligns with your personal risk tolerance and growth goals.Advanced Micro Devices focuses on high-performance computing through its processors and graphics units. The company expanded its presence in the artificial intelligence infrastructure market by acquiring ZT Systems and MEXT. It relies on a few major partners like Microsoft and Sony, meaning customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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