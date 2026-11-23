(RTTNews) - On Monday, AECOM (ACM) was appointed to provide program management services for three major, multi-year infrastructure projects for the Adani Group in India, involving a combined investment of approximately $15 billion. The projects aim to support India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision by strengthening infrastructure, expanding clean energy and driving long-term economic growth.

AECOM will serve as program management consultant for Adani Group's 30-gigawatt Khavda Renewable Energy Plant in Gujarat, one of the world's largest renewable energy projects.

The project combines solar, wind and battery storage systems to expand clean energy production and support India's decarbonization goals. The second program involves four transmission and substation projects across Gujarat and Maharashtra to strengthen the power grid and create a green energy corridor linking renewable energy hubs with major demand centers, including Mumbai.

The projects aim to improve grid reliability, resilience and renewable energy integration.

The third program supports Adani Group's airport infrastructure expansion in Ahmedabad, Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram. AECOM will oversee coordination and delivery to modernize and expand the airports, improve passenger capacity and experience, strengthen regional connectivity and support economic growth.

On the NYSE, the shares for AECOM are trading 2.07 percent up at $80.21.