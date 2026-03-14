AIA Alta Prestige Wealth Centre Opens at AIA Central



EQS Newswire / 14/03/2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Elevating the High-Net-Worth and Ultra-High Net-Worth Experience through Orchestrated Wealth and Legacy Advisory HONG KONG SAR - 1 and Ultra-High-Net-Worth (UHNW) customers2. Purpose-built in Central, the Centre is housed within AIA Central—a landmark commercial building wholly owned by AIA Group—at the heart of the city's financial district. The Centre is designed to serve customers with increasingly complex, multi-market wealth, health and legacy planning needs through a highly integrated and personalised advisory experience.



Mr Lee Yuan Siong, AIA Group Chief Executive and President (fourth from left); Mr Jacky Chan, AIA Regional Chief Executive and Group Chief Distribution Officer (fourth from right); Mr Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer, AIA Hong Kong & Macau (third from left); Ms Alice Liang, Chief Proposition & Healthcare Officer, AIA Hong Kong & Macau (third from right); Ms Amy Chan, Chief Agency Officer, AIA Hong Kong & Macau (second from left); Ms Myra Lee, Chief Financial Officer, AIA Hong Kong & Macau (second from right); Ms Melissa Wong, Chief Customer & Marketing Officer, AIA Hong Kong & Macau (first from left); and Ms Carol Li, Chief Life Officer (first from right), AIA Hong Kong & Macau, celebrated the opening of the AIA Alta Prestige Wealth Centre.

Alice Liang, Chief Proposition & Healthcare Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said: "Since 2023, we have continued to strengthen our HNW proposition and see strong growth potential in this segment. In an increasingly dynamic global environment, enduring wealth, health and legacy planning have become more critical than ever.



Ms Alice Liang, Chief Proposition & Healthcare Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said that AIA Alta is extending its proposition to the UHNW segment, with the opening of the AIA Alta Prestige Wealth Centre marking a pivotal step in this journey.

We are elevating the HNW experience and expanding into the UHNW market as these customers seek more than insurance—looking for coordinated wealth and legacy advisory from a long-term partner who can guide them through complexity with clarity and confidence. The opening of the AIA Alta Prestige Wealth Centre is a pivotal step, supported by our HNW Dedicated Team and international partners, to help customers achieve an optimal balance of health and wealth."



At the Heart of Hong Kong's Financial District



Formerly known as the AIA Alta Wealth Management Centre in Causeway Bay, the Centre was established as the first# of its kind within Hong Kong's insurance industry to provide professional wealth management services. Now housed within AIA Central, the AIA Alta Prestige Wealth Centre& offers unparalleled proximity to the city's financial ecosystem. This strategic location enables seamless connection with private banks, professional firms and international institutions that play a critical role in multi-market wealth structuring and legacy planning.



The AIA Alta Prestige Wealth Centre is designed to serve HNW and UHNW customers with increasingly complex, multi market wealth, health and legacy planning needs through a highly integrated and personalised advisory experience.

A Refined Advisory Experience



The Centre has been purpose-designed to deliver a more orchestrated and holistic advisory experience. Supported by AIA's HNW Dedicated Team and a network of international organisations, HNW customers can access advisory services on trust, legacy, tax, legal and family office matters within a single private setting. By bringing these capabilities together across every stage of the wealth and legacy planning journey, the Centre reduces fragmentation and empowers customers to make more confident, informed decisions.



A distinctive feature of the Centre is its bespoke hospitality offering, with dining prepared by AIA's own corporate dining team. Thoughtfully curated food and beverage selections complement advisory engagements within a calm and private environment. Visitors may also explore the History Wall, which traces AIA Group's century-long legacy in Asia and its enduring commitment to customers across generations, while enjoying panoramic views of Victoria Harbour, taking in Hong Kong's iconic skyline and landmarks such as the Hong Kong Observation Wheel.



Guests can enjoy panoramic views of Victoria Harbour, taking in Hong Kong's iconic skyline and landmarks.

Purpose-Led Design



Guided by AIA's commitment to sustainability, the Centre's design reflects ESG-informed principles through material storytelling. Reclaimed elements—from ocean-recovered fragments to repurposed glass, metal and wood—are thoughtfully re-crafted to symbolise restoration, renewal and continuity, expressing AIA Alta's belief that sustainability is a lived philosophy that preserves value, honours origins and supports enduring legacies across generations.



The Centre's design reflects ESG informed principles through material storytelling.

A Trusted Proposition for HNW Families



The strength of the AIA Alta proposition is underpinned by strong customer recognition. For years, AIA has been recognised as Hong Kong's most popular insurance brand among HNW individuals%, reflecting sustained trust in its ability to support HNW families. Looking ahead, AIA Alta will continue to support customers through its integrated pillars of Wealth and Health, complemented by meaningful experiences and curated privileges offered through AIA Alta Club—empowering customers to truly live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.



Visitors may also explore the History Wall, which traces AIA Group's century long legacy in Asia and its enduring commitment to customers across generations.

Remarks: 1 High-Net-Worth customer means a customer with investable wealth of US$1 million to US$30 million. 2 Ultra-High-Net-Worth customer means a customer with investable wealth of more than US$30 million. # As of 1 March 2023, compared with similar services offered by major Hong Kong insurance companies. & AIA Alta Prestige Wealth Centre is available by invitation only. % According to YouGov, an international research and data analytics company, Hong Kong BrandIndex 2022-2025, AIA has been the Most Considered Insurance Brand and is Most Likely to Be Purchased among the High-Net-Worth customers in Hong Kong (individuals with total investable assets exceeding US$ 1 million) for four consecutive years (from 2022 to 2025).

Important Information: The above information provided herein shall not be construed as providing, selling, or soliciting the purchase of any insurance products or services outside Hong Kong and/or Macau, nor does it constitute any sales advice, product recommendation, or any form of service offer. Where the offering or sale of insurance products is prohibited under the laws of any jurisdiction outside Hong Kong and/or Macau, AIA shall not engage in such activities within that jurisdiction. AIA does not provide or sell insurance products or services in any territory other than Hong Kong and/or Macau. The above information is for reference purposes only and does not include detailed terms, conditions, or risk disclosures associated with the relevant products.

AIA reserves the right to amend, suspend or terminate the Services, any part thereof, service provider(s) or change any terms and conditions relating thereto at any time without prior notice at its absolute discretion.





Hashtag: #AIA

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 March 2026 - AIA Hong Kong announced the opening of the AIA Alta Prestige Wealth Centre at AIA Central, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of AIA Alta, its exclusive proposition for High-Net-Worth (HNW)and Ultra-High-Net-Worth (UHNW) customers. Purpose-built in Central, the Centre is housed within AIA Central—a landmark commercial building wholly owned by AIA Group—at the heart of the city's financial district. The Centre is designed to serve customers with increasingly complex, multi-market wealth, health and legacy planning needs through a highly integrated and personalised advisory experience."Since 2023, we have continued to strengthen our HNW proposition and see strong growth potential in this segment. In an increasingly dynamic global environment, enduring wealth, health and legacy planning have become more critical than ever.We are elevating the HNW experience and expanding into the UHNW market as these customers seek more than insurance—looking for coordinated wealth and legacy advisory from a long-term partner who can guide them through complexity with clarity and confidence. The opening of the AIA Alta Prestige Wealth Centre is a pivotal step, supported by our HNW Dedicated Team and international partners, to help customers achieve an optimal balance of health and wealth."Formerly known as the AIA Alta Wealth Management Centre in Causeway Bay, the Centre was established as the firstof its kind within Hong Kong's insurance industry to provide professional wealth management services. Now housed within AIA Central, the AIA Alta Prestige Wealth Centreoffers unparalleled proximity to the city's financial ecosystem. This strategic location enables seamless connection with private banks, professional firms and international institutions that play a critical role in multi-market wealth structuring and legacy planning.The Centre has been purpose-designed to deliver a more orchestrated and holistic advisory experience. Supported by AIA's HNW Dedicated Team and a network of international organisations, HNW customers can access advisory services on trust, legacy, tax, legal and family office matters within a single private setting. By bringing these capabilities together across every stage of the wealth and legacy planning journey, the Centre reduces fragmentation and empowers customers to make more confident, informed decisions.A distinctive feature of the Centre is its bespoke hospitality offering, with dining prepared by AIA's own corporate dining team. Thoughtfully curated food and beverage selections complement advisory engagements within a calm and private environment. Visitors may also explore the History Wall, which traces AIA Group's century-long legacy in Asia and its enduring commitment to customers across generations, while enjoying panoramic views of Victoria Harbour, taking in Hong Kong's iconic skyline and landmarks such as the Hong Kong Observation Wheel.Guided by AIA's commitment to sustainability, the Centre's design reflects ESG-informed principles through material storytelling. Reclaimed elements—from ocean-recovered fragments to repurposed glass, metal and wood—are thoughtfully re-crafted to symbolise restoration, renewal and continuity, expressing AIA Alta's belief that sustainability is a lived philosophy that preserves value, honours origins and supports enduring legacies across generations.The strength of the AIA Alta proposition is underpinned by strong customer recognition. For years, AIA has been recognised as Hong Kong's most popular insurance brand among HNW individuals, reflecting sustained trust in its ability to support HNW families. Looking ahead, AIA Alta will continue to support customers through its integrated pillars of Wealth and Health, complemented by meaningful experiences and curated privileges offered through AIA Alta Club—empowering customers to truly live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.Hashtag: #AIA The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About AIA Hong Kong & Macau AIA Group Limited established its operations in Hong Kong in 1931. To date, AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau have about 18,000 financial planners*, as well as an extensive network of independent financial advisors, brokerage and bancassurance partners. We serve over 3.6 million customers^, offering them a wide selection of professional services and products ranging from individual life, group life, accident, medical and health, pension, personal lines insurance to investment-linked assurance schemes with numerous investment options. We are also dedicated to providing superb product solutions to meet the financial needs of high-net-worth customers.



* As at 30 June 2025

^ Including AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau's individual life, group insurance and pension customers (as at 30 June 2025)





News Source: AIA Hong Kong

News Source: AIA Hong Kong 14/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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