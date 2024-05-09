|
09.05.2024 22:34:00
Alcoa Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company’s common stock, to be paid on June 7, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 21, 2024.
About Alcoa Corporation
Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating excellence, care for people, and courageous leadership, our purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.
Dissemination of Company Information
Alcoa intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls, and webcasts. The Company does not incorporate the information contained on, or accessible through, its corporate website into this press release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240507203282/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alcoa Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
17.04.24
|Ausblick: Alcoa stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Alcoa präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
12.03.24
|Milliarden-Übernahme: Alcoa greift nach JV-Partner Alumina - Alumina-Aktie mit Kursrally (finanzen.at)
|
18.01.24
|MARKT USA/Börsen dürften sich stabilisieren (Dow Jones)
|
17.01.24
|Ausblick: Alcoa zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Alcoa zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Alcoa Corpmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alcoa Corp
|34,55
|2,34%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFreundlicher Start ins Wochenende: ATX und DAX gehen höher aus der Sitzung -- US-Börsen letztendlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Freitag freundlich. An der Wall Street ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.