Alcoa Expands its EcoSource™ Low-Carbon Alumina Brand to Include Non-metallurgical Grade Alumina

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) today announced the expansion of the Company’s EcoSource™ low-carbon alumina brand to now include certain grades of non-metallurgical alumina.

First launched in 2020 for smelter-grade applications (SGA), EcoSource is the world’s first and only low-carbon alumina brand. Now, it is also being offered in non-metallurgical (NMA) grades, including hydrates and calcined materials. Hydrates are primarily used in municipal water treatment applications; calcined materials are used in the manufacturing of ceramic tiles, glass, and flame retardants.

"Alcoa is the world’s largest producer of non-metallurgical alumina outside of China, and we’re excited to expand our EcoSource brand to more customers as an important evolution in our product portfolio,” said Alcoa Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Kelly Thomas. "We are offering solutions today to help our customers reduce their emissions and meet their own sustainability goals.”

EcoSource, in both SGA and NMA, is sourced from Alcoa’s global refining system, which has an average carbon dioxide equivalent intensity (CO 2 e) that is below 0.6 tons per ton of alumina produced, which includes Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from bauxite mining and alumina refining.

EcoSource is part of Alcoa’s Sustana™ family, which is the most comprehensive in the industry because it is the only brand that includes alumina, primary aluminum and aluminum with recycled content. The other products include:

EcoLum™ low-carbon aluminum with less than 4.0 metric tons of CO 2 e for every ton of metal produced, including both direct and indirect emissions from bauxite mining, alumina refining, aluminum smelting and casting. This performance is three times better than the global industry average and is offered in a full range of primary products, including foundry, slab, billet, wire rod, high purity, and P1020.

low-carbon aluminum with less than 4.0 metric tons of CO e for every ton of metal produced, including both direct and indirect emissions from bauxite mining, alumina refining, aluminum smelting and casting. This performance is three times better than the global industry average and is offered in a full range of primary products, including foundry, slab, billet, wire rod, high purity, and P1020. EcoDura™ aluminum is made with a minimum of 50 percent recycled content. It can deliver benefits for building and construction customers in terms of LEED® certification points.

EcoLum and EcoSource can be supplied with certification from the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI), a global nonprofit with the industry’s most comprehensive third-party certification of responsible manufacturing practices. Alcoa has locations across its three product segments certified to ASI’s Performance Standard, and the Company has also earned ASI’s Chain of Custody standard, providing validation and traceability of responsible production, sourcing and stewardship of aluminum.

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating excellence, care for people and courageous leadership, our purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater efficiency, safety, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate.

