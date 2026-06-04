Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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04.06.2026 23:03:00
Alphabet Will Soon Be Berkshire Hathaway's Fourth-Biggest Holding. I've Got a Problem With How and Why.
Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) sizable stake in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is about to grow considerably. On Monday, the technology giant announced it's raising $80 billion to fund continued investments in artificial intelligence (AI). Of that, $10 billion will come directly from Berkshire through a private placement of discounted shares.There's nothing particularly unusual about any of it -- private fundraising is often cheaper and easier for both parties. And, AI remains a compelling opportunity.How and when it all took shape, however, concerns me. Abel and his lieutenants may not be as disciplined in their picks as their predecessor, Warren Buffett, was.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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