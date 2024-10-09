|
09.10.2024 21:48:20
Alphabet's Waymo Strikes Major Deal Ahead of Tesla Robotaxi Event. Which Stock Will Be the Real Robotaxi Winner?
In a move that stole some thunder from the big robotaxi event that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has scheduled for Thursday evening, Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Waymo unit last week announced a major robotaxi-related deal with South Korean automaker Hyundai. While a lot of the recent news coverage around Alphabet has focused on the antitrust and anticompetitiveness probes into the company, self-driving-focused Waymo is quietly becoming a potentially important asset for it. And despite the attention electric vehicle (EV) leader Tesla gets for its robotaxi ambitions, it's possible that Alphabet might wind up the real winner in the space. Here's why.Under their new multiyear strategic partnership, Hyundai will incorporate Waymo's latest autonomous driving technology into a significant number of electric Ioniq 5 SUVs over the next few years -- vehicles that are eventually destined to become part of Waymo's robotaxi fleet.
