Alumar Begins Repair Work on Ship-to-Shore Conveyance System

Alcoa Corporation announced today that engineering crews are working now to support repairs on a two-belt system that conveys raw materials from the pier at Alumar, the Aluminum Consortium of Maranhão in Brazil.

The conveyance system, which moves bauxite, coal, coke and pitch, failed on Saturday, March 25, 2023, preventing the unloading of materials. The pier is not damaged and can still berth vessels.

Since the failure of the conveyance system, Alumar’s refinery and smelter have been operating on existing inventories while working on alternative delivery methods and planning repair work.

To conserve existing bauxite inventories, daily refinery production will be reduced by approximately 25 percent for approximately 10 days. The Alumar refinery has a nameplate capacity of 3,860,000 metric tons per year (mtpy), of which 2,084,000 mtpy is Alcoa’s consolidated capacity. Alternative delivery methods for the smelter’s raw materials are underway.

Alumar is an unincorporated joint venture for the operation of a refinery, smelter and a casthouse. The refinery is owned by Alcoa World Alumina Brasil - AWAB (39.6 percent), South32 (36 percent), Alcoa Alumínio (14.4 percent), Rio Tinto (10 percent). The smelter and casthouse are owned by Alcoa Alumínio (60 percent) and South32 (40 percent).

