Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
10.11.2025 19:21:00

Amazon Stock Just Hit an All-Time High: Is It Too Late to Buy the Stock?

It wasn't that long ago that some were starting to doubt Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). The company was losing ground to its closest competitors in the cloud computing infrastructure market, while tariffs threatened the profits of merchants on its e-commerce platform as well as its financial results. However, recent developments have given the stock a positive jolt. While Amazon hasn't completely resolved all its issues, the stock climbed to an all-time high following a strong quarterly update and a key move in the cloud industry. But is it still worth investing in Amazon at current levels? In the third quarter, Amazon's sales grew by a solid 13% year over year to $180.2 billion. All three of the company's core segments posted revenue growth in the double-digit percentages, but the market particularly honed in on Amazon Web Services (AWS), its cloud unit. AWS' sales jumped 20% year over year to $33 billion. That's still below the growth rate of some of its peers in the cloud industry. For instance, Alphabet's Google Cloud revenue soared 34% year over year in Q3, but its sales of $15.2 billion were less than half of AWS'.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten