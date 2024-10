AMD Looks to Challenge Nvidia With a New Chip. Can the Stock Be the Next Big AI Chip Winner?

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) recently introduced its latest artificial intelligence (AI) chip as it looks to make a dent in Nvidia 's (NASDAQ: NVDA) huge market share. While AMD, as it is commonly called, has seen its AI -related revenue soar this year, it's still just a fraction of the revenue generated by its rival's graphic processing units (GPUs). The question is, can this new chip help AMD become the next big AI winner?AMD has steadily increased its revenue for data center GPUs this year from an original forecast of more than $3.5 billion to most recently $4.5 billion. However, that pales in comparison to the $26.3 billion in data center revenue that Nvidia generated just last quarter. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool