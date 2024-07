AMD To Acquire Silo AI For $665 Mln Cash Deal; Stock Rises

(RTTNews) - Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Wednesday announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Helsinki, Finland-based Silo AI for $665 million in cash.

The company expects the private AI lab to enhance the development and deployment of AMD-powered AI models and software solutions.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024.

Currently, AMD's stock is climbing 3.32 percent, to $182.91 on the Nasdaq.