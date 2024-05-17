|
17.05.2024 03:01:02
Amgen: FDA Approves Imdelltra For Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment
(RTTNews) - Amgen (AMGN) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Imdelltra or tarlatamab-dlle for the treatment of adult patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer or ES-SCLC with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.
Imdelltra has received accelerated approval based on the encouraging response rate and duration of response observed in clinical studies. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s), the company said in a statement.
The Imdelltra label includes a Boxed Warning for cytokine release syndrome and neurologic toxicity, including immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS), in addition to warnings and precautions for cytopenias, infections, hepatotoxicity, hypersensitivity, and embryo-fetal toxicity.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amgen Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
17.05.24
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags stärker (finanzen.at)
|
17.05.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones am Mittag freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
17.05.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones klettert zum Start (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones notiert letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones liegt am Donnerstagmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500-Börsianer greifen zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Amgen Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amgen Inc.
|287,00
|-0,64%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt vor dem Wochenende letztlich zu -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Dow-Jones geht erstmals mit 40.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost gehen uneins aus dem Handel
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt höher gezeigt hat, verbuchte der deutsche Leitindex am Freitag Abschläge. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende kaum bewegt. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche tendierten die asiatischen Indizes in unterschiedliche Richtungen.