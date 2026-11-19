Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: A42SXH / ISIN: US03703U1079
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19.11.2026 18:30:02
Anthropic Just Started Trading. Here’s What You Need to Know.
Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) made its market debut today, with the shares opening at $111.50, for a 34% increase from the IPO price. The artificial intelligence (AI) lab sold 980 million Class A shares in the IPO at a price of $83 apiece, raising $81.3 billion and launching with a trillion-dollar valuation. The stock pared gains during the first hour of trading, however, slipping below $100.
This represents a long-awaited market event, as investors continue to seek fresh opportunities to bet on the high-growth area of AI. Anthropic is the developer of the popular model Claude and has seen revenue skyrocket in a considerably short period of time. Now that this AI powerhouse is trading on the Nasdaq, let's check out what you need to know.
Dario Amodei. Image source: Getty Images.
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