Anthropic (NASDAQ: ANT), the company behind the Claude AI models, begins trading on the Nasdaq this Thursday, Nov. 19.

Anthropic plans to sell 825 million shares at $70 to $78 apiece, though strong demand could push the final price above $80, according to The Wall Street Journal. At $78 per share, the offering would raise about $64 billion, valuing Anthropic at roughly $1.4 trillion on a fully diluted basis. Seven of its biggest chip and cloud suppliers, including Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google, are also buying $26 billion of stock separately at the IPO price.

Few companies of any size have grown as fast as Anthropic, whose revenue reached $33.2 billion in the first nine months of 2026, about 13 times what it brought in over the same stretch a year earlier. Much of its growth comes from enterprise customers, and more than half the Fortune 500 now spend at least $100,000 a year on its products. Keeping up with all this demand is expensive, so Anthropic has committed to spending about $895 billion on computing power in the years ahead, a bill that will shape what its stock is worth.

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