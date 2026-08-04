Aon Appoints Stephen as CEO for Indonesia



EQS Newswire / 04/08/2026 / 04:15 CET/CEST

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 August 2026 – Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the appointment of Stephen as CEO for Indonesia, effective 3 August 2026, subject to regulatory approval.





Based in Jakarta, Stephen will lead Aon's business in Indonesia across Commercial Risk, Health, Talent and Wealth. He will be responsible for setting and executing Aon's strategy in Indonesia, ensuring excellence in client service delivery and fostering a strong, high-performing culture across the business. He will report to Jane Drummond, chief commercial officer for Asia Pacific and interim head of Southeast Asia, and join the Southeast Asia leadership team.



"Stephen brings deep market insight, strong leadership capability and a clear focus on clients," said Drummond. "He has a proven track record of developing teams, strengthening capabilities and delivering results. His leadership will help advance our strategy in Indonesia while continuing to support clients as they navigate an increasingly dynamic risk environment."



Stephen brings more than two decades of international experience across insurance, underwriting and pricing, developed across Asia, New Zealand and the UK. Most recently, he served as chief underwriting officer for Zurich in Indonesia, where he led a range of traditional and takaful insurance portfolios across property and casualty, health, benefits and travel, and strengthened technical capabilities across the business.



"I am honoured to join



More information about Aon in Asia can be found



Hashtag: #Aon

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The information contained in this document is solely for information purposes, for general guidance only and is not intended to address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. Although Aon endeavours to provide accurate and timely information and uses sources that it considers reliable, the firm does not warrant, represent or guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, completeness or fitness for any purpose of any content of this document and can accept no liability for any loss incurred in any way by any person who may rely on it. There can be no guarantee that the information contained in this document will remain accurate as on the date it is received or that it will continue to be accurate in the future. No individual or entity should make decisions or act based solely on the information contained herein without appropriate professional advice and targeted research.





News Source: Aon plc

Based in Jakarta, Stephen will lead Aon's business in Indonesia across Commercial Risk, Health, Talent and Wealth. He will be responsible for setting and executing Aon's strategy in Indonesia, ensuring excellence in client service delivery and fostering a strong, high-performing culture across the business. He will report to Jane Drummond, chief commercial officer for Asia Pacific and interim head of Southeast Asia, and join the Southeast Asia leadership team."Stephen brings deep market insight, strong leadership capability and a clear focus on clients," said Drummond. "He has a proven track record of developing teams, strengthening capabilities and delivering results. His leadership will help advance our strategy in Indonesia while continuing to support clients as they navigate an increasingly dynamic risk environment."Stephen brings more than two decades of international experience across insurance, underwriting and pricing, developed across Asia, New Zealand and the UK. Most recently, he served as chief underwriting officer for Zurich in Indonesia, where he led a range of traditional and takaful insurance portfolios across property and casualty, health, benefits and travel, and strengthened technical capabilities across the business."I am honoured to join Aon and lead the Indonesia business at an important time for the market," said Stephen. "Indonesia presents significant growth opportunities, supported by strong client demand and evolving risk and workforce needs. I look forward to working closely with colleagues across the country and region to deepen client relationships, strengthen execution and bring the best of Aon's capabilities to clients."More information about Aon in Asia can be found here Hashtag: #AonThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that help protect and grow their businesses.Follow Aon on LinkedIn Facebook and Instagram . Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon's newsroom and sign up for news alerts here News Source: Aon plc 04/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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