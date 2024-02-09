Aperam announces dividend payment schedule for 2024

Luxembourg, 9 February 2024 (07:00 CET) - Aperam announces its dividend payment schedule for 2024.

The Company proposes to maintain its base dividend at EUR 2.00/share, subject to shareholders approval at the next Annual General Meeting to be held on 30 April 2024. The dividend payments would occur in four equal quarterly installments of EUR 0.50 (gross) per share in 2024 as described below in the detailed dividend schedule.

Dividends are announced in Euros. Dividends are paid in Euros for shares listed on the European Stock Exchanges (Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, Luxembourg). Dividends are paid in US dollars for shares traded in the United States on the over-the-counter market in the form of New York registry shares and converted from Euros to US dollars based on the European Central Bank exchange rate at the date mentioned in the table below. A Luxembourg withholding tax of 15% is applied on the gross dividend amounts.

Table: Detailed dividend schedule 2024

1st Quarterly Payment (interim) 2nd Quarterly Payment 3rd Quarterly Payment 4th Quarterly Payment Announcement date February 22, 2024 May 7, 2024 August 12, 2024 November 06, 2024 FX Exchange rate February 23, 2024 May 8, 2024 August 13, 2024 November 07, 2024 Ex-Dividend February 27, 2024 May 10, 2024 August 16, 2024 November 11, 2024 Record Date February 28, 2024 May 13, 2024 August 19, 2024 November 12, 2024 Payment Date March 21, 2024 June 7 2024 September 12, 2024 December 6, 2024

In order to benefit from exemption of Luxembourg dividend withholding tax, an “Informative Memorandum” describing the procedure to obtain an exemption at source of the Luxembourg dividend withholding tax is available at the following: Link

With respect to the shares held via ABN AMRO, the bank is offering a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). Shareholders have the opportunity to reinvest their net dividend in ordinary shares of Aperam. Shareholders should make the election to participate in the DRIP via their own bank, broker, custodian or financial institution.

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Aperam Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC® -certified forestry and with Aperam Recycling, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam’s places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy. Aperam is the first player in its market to be ResponsibleSteel™ certified in Europe and the Americas. Its sustainability efforts have received wide recognition.

In 2023, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,592 million and shipments of 2.20 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

