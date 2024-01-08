Aperam announces its financial calendar for 2024

Luxembourg January 8, 2024 (13:00 CET) - Aperam today announces its financial calendar for 2024.

Earnings calendar:*

9 February 2024: earnings for 4th quarter 2023 and 12 months 2023

3 May 2024: earnings for 1st quarter 2024

2 August 2024: earnings for 2nd quarter 2024 and 6 months 2024

8 November 2024: earnings for 3rd quarter 2024 and 9 months 2024

* (earnings published before the opening of the European Stock exchanges where Aperam is listed)

General Meeting of Shareholder:

30 April 2024: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Capital Markets Day

27 February 2024: Capital markets day

