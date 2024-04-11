Apple Allows Genuine Used Parts For IPhone 15 Repairs

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) has introduced certain relaxations in its repair policies, by announcing that genuine used components could be used to repair iPhone 15 lineup.

The new repair policy, expected to be rolled out this fall, is an expansion of the Self Service Repair program, which was launched in 2022 to cover iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and 3rd gen iPhone SE, and later expanded to include MacBook Pro and iMac models powered by the M3, M3 Pro, or M3 Max chip in the same year.

In order to repair earlier, Apple users had to go through a process called "Parts Pairing", under which the serial number of their devices was matched with that of the new part sold by the company. If the user had used an old component during the repair, the device would show notifications that Apple isn't able to verify the newly installed part.

John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering, commented, "For the last two years, teams across Apple have been innovating on product design and manufacturing to support repairs with used Apple parts that won't compromise users' safety, security, or privacy".

Upon implementing this latest change, Apple users would not get any such notifications, as from now onwards "calibration for genuine Apple parts, new or used, will happen on the device after the part is installed," which means that users are not needed any more to provide serial number while fixing the device.

The tech giant said that the repair changes could be tracked under a new "Parts and Service History" option in the Settings app.

"With this latest expansion to our repair program, we're excited to be adding even more choice and convenience for our customers, while helping to extend the life of our products and their parts," Ternus added.