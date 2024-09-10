10.09.2024 20:50:11

Apple To Release MacOS Sequoia On September 16

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) is set to release its AI-powered macOS Sequoia on September 16, as announced during the company's "It's Glowtime" event.

An interesting feature of the new operating system will be iPhone mirroring, allowing users to control their locked iPhone directly from the Mac.

macOS Sequoia will also introduce Apple Intelligence, which will be available in beta starting next month. This AI-powered suite will include Writing Tools for editing, proofreading, and summarizing text within apps, as well as an Image Playground that enables users to create AI images from prompts.

Additional enhancements include a significant improvement in Apple's web browser Safari, intelligent summarization in Notes, an updated Reader mode, and enhanced gaming support.

The company added that the release might take several hours to become available worldwide.

The analysts observed that the rapid release of macOS Sequoia is atypical, as the tech giant usually releases desktop OS updates in late September or October. They believe that this earlier release might be Apple's attempt to boost hardware sales, Techcrunch reports.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

10.09.24 Apple Outperform Bernstein Research
10.09.24 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.09.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
10.09.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.09.24 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 200,95 -0,22% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Freitagshandel freundlich. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigen am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen