Appointment of CFO

Anemoi International

Anemoi International Ltd

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

("Anemoi" or the "Company")

Appointment of Interim CFO

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of David Blake as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, subject to final appointment procedures with the Company’s registered agent.

David joins the Board at an important stage in the Company's development and will lead the Group's finance function while supporting the Board in the execution of its strategic objectives and proposed reverse takeover with Trasna.

David is an experienced Board-level finance executive with more than 30 years' international commercial, financial and operational leadership experience across listed companies, privately owned businesses and complex transformation programmes.

Throughout his career he has led large-scale finance transformation, business restructuring, operational improvement, corporate governance, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, systems implementation and organisational change across a diverse range of sectors including technology, engineering, manufacturing, education, healthcare and business services.

The Board believes David's combination of strategic financial leadership, governance expertise, commercial judgement and transaction experience will provide valuable support as the Company progresses its strategic priorities.

Duncan Soukup, Chairman of Anemoi, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome David to the Board as interim CFO to help progress the Trasna reverse takeover during this exciting time for Anemoi.”

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