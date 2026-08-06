Anemoi International Aktie

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WKN DE: A2QEB6 / ISIN: VGG0419A1057

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06.08.2026 08:30:06

Appointment of CFO

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)
Appointment of CFO

06-Aug-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST

Anemoi International

 

 

Anemoi International Ltd

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

("Anemoi" or the "Company")

 

Appointment of Interim CFO

 

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of David Blake as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, subject to final appointment procedures with the Company’s registered agent.

David joins the Board at an important stage in the Company's development and will lead the Group's finance function while supporting the Board in the execution of its strategic objectives and proposed reverse takeover with Trasna.

David is an experienced Board-level finance executive with more than 30 years' international commercial, financial and operational leadership experience across listed companies, privately owned businesses and complex transformation programmes.

Throughout his career he has led large-scale finance transformation, business restructuring, operational improvement, corporate governance, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, systems implementation and organisational change across a diverse range of sectors including technology, engineering, manufacturing, education, healthcare and business services.

The Board believes David's combination of strategic financial leadership, governance expertise, commercial judgement and transaction experience will provide valuable support as the Company progresses its strategic priorities.

Duncan Soukup, Chairman of Anemoi, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome David to the Board as interim CFO to help progress the Trasna reverse takeover during this exciting time for Anemoi.”

 

END

 

Anemoi International Ltd

www.anemoi-international.com
enquiries@anemoi-international.com

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: VGG0419A1057
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: AMOI
LEI Code: 213800MIKNEVN81JIR76
Sequence No.: 438802
EQS News ID: 2378208

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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