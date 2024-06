Are Billionaires Loading Up on Nvidia Ahead of Its 10-for-1 Stock Split?

Money attracts money. It's not surprising, therefore, that some of the world's wealthiest investors own positions in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The company is making money hand over fist thanks to the skyrocketing demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) chips.Nvidia will conduct a 10-for-1 stock split after the close of trading on Friday, so its shares will begin trading at a much lower price on Monday. Are billionaire investors loading up on Nvidia stock ahead of its impending stock split?The truth is we don't know for sure if billionaires are scooping up shares of Nvidia . The last round of regulatory disclosures -- revealing their holdings as of the end of the first quarter of 2024 -- came a few weeks ago. Unless one or more billionaire investors mention publicly they've bought Nvidia recently, it will probably be another couple of months or so before we find out if they've added to their stakes in the graphics processing unit (GPU) maker.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel