Automatic Data Processing Aktie
WKN: 850347 / ISIN: US0530151036
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29.04.2026 13:13:49
Automatic Data Processing Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3
(RTTNews) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $1.35 billion, or $3.38 per share. This compares with $1.24 billion, or $3.06 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.35 billion or $3.37 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $5.93 billion from $5.55 billion last year.
Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.35 Bln. vs. $1.24 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.38 vs. $3.06 last year. -Revenue: $5.93 Bln vs. $5.55 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 10 % To 11 % Full year revenue guidance: 6 % To 7 %
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