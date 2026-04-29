Automatic Data Processing Aktie

Automatic Data Processing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850347 / ISIN: US0530151036

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.04.2026 13:13:49

Automatic Data Processing Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.35 billion, or $3.38 per share. This compares with $1.24 billion, or $3.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.35 billion or $3.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $5.93 billion from $5.55 billion last year.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.35 Bln. vs. $1.24 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.38 vs. $3.06 last year. -Revenue: $5.93 Bln vs. $5.55 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 10 % To 11 % Full year revenue guidance: 6 % To 7 %

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Automatic Data Processing Inc.

mehr Nachrichten