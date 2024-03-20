Avolta affirms partnership with Edinburgh Airport: 20+ years of operations strengthened by 7-year contract extension, grows floorspace by 30%

Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) has successfully extended its contract to operate the tax and duty free store at Edinburgh airport for an additional seven years. Strengthening the company’s 20+ years of operations at the same store, the contract win also represents an increase in retail space of 30%. Edinburgh airport is the busiest airport in Scotland, handling almost 15 million passengers each year (2019 figures), and an important driver for the Scottish economy thanks to its connectivity with other parts of the UK and internationally.

Avolta will completely refurbish its existing store to create a 1,740m² World Duty Free store. The new store will retain its walkthrough format with a range of new features, including a dedicated local food area to showcase the finest of Scotland’s larder, and a Scottish souvenirs area giving an increased focus to Scottish brands. Prominence will be given to the best of Scotland’s world famous producers in whisky, liquor and food & confectionery, helping to deliver the all-important sense of place, and making the traveler’s journey less of a process, and more of an experience.

Following its success in other airports across Europe and the Middle East, Avolta’s Haute Parfumerie area will be a feature of the new store, showcasing an increased selection of premium brands such as Creed, Penhaligon’s, and Le Labo. New brands, including Charlotte Tilbury and Kylie, will be added to the product mix in the beauty section, while favorites such as Jo Malone London and MAC will become part of the main World Duty Free store itself.

In line with the ongoing digitization of the industry and also of travelers increasing use of digital devices and applications, the new Edinburgh store will incorporate digital elements throughout, including an interactive fragrance finder to help customers select the perfect scent for themselves, or as a gift for others. Similar technology will also be available in the whisky area to help travelers choose the perfect dram, and, using the power of virtual reality, shoppers will be able to experiment and “try on” new make-up looks and shades.



Commenting on the redevelopment Fred Creighton, CEO UK and Ireland for Avolta said, “We are delighted to have been successful in extending our contract to continue operating the tax and duty free store at Edinburgh Airport for the next seven years, and would like to thank our colleagues there for their continued trust and valued partnership. Through our commercial offer we aim to make the travel journey as rewarding as the destination, and the refurbishment we have planned for our World Duty Free store in Edinburgh will take the airport shopping experience to another level for the many travelers who visit the airport each year.”

Gail Taylor, Chief Commercial Officer (Non-Aero) at Edinburgh Airport said, “We are Scotland’s airport, and we want to ensure that the many millions of international passengers that come to see what our country has to offer have the chance to take a little bit of it home by increasing the presence of Scottish brands. By placing a greater focus on our whiskies, gins and larder, it means we are showcasing our world-famous food and drink, extending Scotland’s reach across the world. The refurbishment also allows us to introduce new and exciting brands across all of our ranges, offering our passengers the opportunity to treat themselves and get their trip off to a fantastic start.”