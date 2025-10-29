Avolta Aktie

29.10.2025 19:30:13

Avolta wins 11-year duty-free contract at John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 8

Avolta wins 11-year duty-free contract at John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 8

29.10.2025 / 19:30 CET/CEST

Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) has secured its eighth contract at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in the USA. Following earlier Terminal 8 wins in travel retail and food & beverage, this new agreement will see Avolta’s Dufry develop the terminal’s duty-free, taking total space to over 4,400 m2, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to one of the world’s busiest airports.

Following a series of significant wins at the airport (as shown in the table below), the new retail offering is set to elevate the traveler’s experience in the terminal. Highlights include an array of luxury boutiques from global brands, a pre-loved luxury shop and stores inspired by the local spirit of New York City.

Avolta CEO, Xavier Rossinyol said: “Our wins at JFK rank among Avolta’s biggest in the North America region in recent years. They underscore the strong growth potential across all our lines of business. Our unwavering commitment to innovation continues to set new standards in airport retail and F&B and this new contract clearly demonstrates this.”

“We have an ambitious vision to redefine the duty-free shopping experience in Terminal 8 and are proud that The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Airports, and American Airlines share that vision,” said Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta. “This is a pivotal moment in JFK’s evolution, so it is an honor to be selected as the partner that will transform T8. Combined with our contracts to bring new travel convenience, specialty retail, and food & beverage concepts to the terminal, this expanded partnership will allow us to design a world-class travel experience across all lines of business.” 

Avolta’s Terminal 8 contracts, through Dufry, HMSHost and Hudson, are part of a USD 125-million commercial redevelopment of the terminal, in partnership with terminal commercial operator Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) Airports and American Airlines, and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s larger USD 19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include construction of two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Avolta’s JFK International Airport wins over the last 12 months

Contract win

JFK Terminal

Business line

Link to release

Hudson

T6

Travel retail

Press release here

Dufry

T6

Duty-free, hybrid

HMSHost

T8

F&B

Press release here

Hudson

T8

Travel retail

HMSHost

T4

F&B

Press release here

Hudson

T5

Travel retail

Press release here

HMSHost

T5

F&B

Dufry

T8

Duty-free, hybrid

(current release)

 

For further information:

CONTACT
 

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens
   
Global Head
Investor Relations		 Director Corporate 
Communications
Phone : +44 7543 800 405  Phone : +31 6 28 19 88 28 
rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net
   

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Avolta AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: https://www.avoltaworld.com/
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2220760

 
End of News EQS News Service

2220760  29.10.2025 CET/CEST

