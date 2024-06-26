Avolta continues its expansion in APAC, securing a seven-year Duty Free contract at Macau International Airport

Leading global travel experience player Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) is reinforcing its presence in Macau, the tourism magnet of southern China. The company is thrilled to announce a new seven-year contract to operate key categories in Duty Free as well as General Merchandise at Macau International Airport. The contract marks a significant enhancement of our presence within the Asia Pacific region, covering an additional total area of over 600 m2 across four commercial spaces.

Commencing operations the second half of 2024, Avolta’s expansion into the airport for the first time is a strategic extension that brings our long-standing presence in Macau, where we have successfully operated two downtown stores at the Venetian and Parisian hotel hotspots respectively for 27 years, to a full circle.

These brand-new stores in the departure halls of both the left and right piers will serve the airport’s travelers that are predominantly from mainland China, as well as from Portugal, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, and other parts of South and East Asia. Avolta is creating luxurious spaces that reflect Macau’s tourism profile, bringing an eclectic mix of sub-categories across Liquor, Tobacco and General Merchandise categories. The newly designed stores will showcase the best of local and international brands, featuring packaged favorite local delicacies and souvenirs that ensure our offerings resonate with the cultural preferences of all travelers passing through the airport, while providing travelers a gateway to the finest products from around the world.

Supported by innovative marketing activations, product launches, tasting events and digital technology, the store designs will be meticulously crafted to reflect the unique heritage as well as the glamour of Macau, reinforcing the airport's status as a top leisure destination for the region.

"We are excited to bring our expertise and passion for retail to Macau International Airport, where we aim to provide an unparalleled shopping experience, that matches the region’s dazzle. This expansion not only strengthens our footprint in Macau but also allows us to serve Macau’s tourists more holistically. We promise shopping experiences that are as delightful and memorable as the destination itself.” said Freda Cheung, President & CEO APAC of Avolta.

