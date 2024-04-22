|
22.04.2024 06:30:04
Avolta enhances financial position with successful refinancing initiative
Avolta AG
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), the leading global travel experience player, has announced the successful completion of its refinancing initiative, further enhancing its financial flexibility by extending its average debt maturity.
Following the successful placement of the EUR 500 million Senior Notes due 2031 last week, Avolta has successfully completed its refinancing initiatives with the closing of a cash tender offer to existing bondholders of the outstanding EUR 800 million Senior Notes due 2024. The tender offer resulted in bondholders tendering 50.9%, or EUR 407.0 million, of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Senior Notes due 2024 and was financed with the new issuance. The remaining outstanding Senior Notes will be kept until maturity and repaid in cash.
