Avolta Expands and Renews its Perth Airport Duty Free Contract to 2031, Unveils Airport Retail Transformation



22.07.2024 / 18:33 CET/CEST



Avolta (SIX: AVOL), leading global travel experience player, is thrilled to announce the renewal and extension of its duty-free contract with Australia’s Perth Airport to 2031. Using sustainable design principles, the contract includes nearly 3,000 m2 of commercial space across four stores, and centers on the transformation of Avolta’s Terminal 1 Departures store into a state-of-the-art walkthrough space. Avolta and Perth Airport are set to redefine the travel retail experience, creating a new environment for local travelers and tourists alike. Strategically located in the Departures and Arrivals of Terminals 1 and 3, and built using sustainable design principles, including being PVC-free and using LED lighting, the assortment has been curated based on Avolta’s latest data trends; visitors will discover a brand-new Clean Beauty range and a local marketplace of sustainably-sourced products.



The revamped Departures store will also feature classic, popular Avolta icons such as World of Whiskies, teamed with the newest innovative niche concepts such as Haute Parfumerie. Engaging promotional zones are designed to surprise and entice both existing and new customers with meaningful and memorable experiences. Integrated technology will play a pivotal role, enabling personalized interactions and communication with customers throughout their journey before, within and after they pass through the store.



"Our commitment extends beyond retail; we aim to curate a vibrant and flexible space that evolves with the needs of our diverse customer base," commented Freda Cheung, President & CEO APAC at Avolta. "Our goal is to deliver a dynamic and customized retail experience that captures the diversity and energy of Perth, tailored to travelers that visit the airport. We wholeheartedly thank Perth Airport for their continued trust and collaboration, and very much look forward to opening the doors to our new stores soon."



Perth Airport’s Chief Commercial and Aviation Officer Kate Holsgrove said “It’s fantastic to continue our partnership with leading travel retailer Avolta, in the provision of duty-free services at Perth Airport. In FY 241 more than 4.34 million international passengers traveled through Perth Airport, an increase of more than 30 per cent on the previous year. And we are set for more growth as our airline partners continue to add or expand their services.



“The refurbished and expanded store will significantly enhance the choice and customer experience for these passengers traveling to and from Perth. At Perth Airport we are committed to continually improving the customer journey and the planned expansion of the duty-free departure store at T1 International will provide an immersive shopping experience. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with the team at Avolta to serve our passengers and provide a world-class airport experience,” said Ms. Holsgrove.

