Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta expands presence at Frankfurt Airport



22.01.2025 / 18:30 CET/CEST



Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), the leading global travel retail and F&B player, has secured a 10-year contract to open 12 food and beverage locations in Frankfurt Airport’s newly constructed Terminal 3. As one of Europe’s largest infrastructure projects, set to open in 2026, Terminal 3 is projected to cater up to 19 million travelers annually. Avolta’s new outlets will cover approximately 1,400 m2 and feature a range of popular brands, including Espresso House, Asia Street Cooking, Brewgate, and Sophia Loren restaurant.



Walter Seib, CEO Northern, Central and Eastern Europe of Avolta, said: "We are delighted to have secured this decade-long contract and deeply appreciate Fraport’s continued trust in our strong partnership.”



Anke Giesen, Executive Director of Retail and Real Estate at Fraport AG, continued: “We are very pleased to continue working with our partner Avolta. The company’s diverse and innovative portfolio of culinary concepts combined with strict quality standards will greatly enrich the food and beverage options at Terminal 3.”



Germany’s largest airport, and one of Europe’s top five busiest hubs, Frankfurt Airport has world-leading connectivity, offering the most direct destinations for transfer passengers. With this year marking 20 years since the company’s F&B operations entered the country through Frankfurt Airport, the win further solidifies the company’s F&B footprint and strengthens its presence in wider Central Europe. For further information:



