Avolta prices EUR 500 million of senior notes

It is expected that the Notes will be admitted to the Official List of The International Stock Exchange. The Notes will be offered and sold only to non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

Important Notices



This media release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The securities discussed in this media release have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Avolta has no intention to register any portion of the offering of these securities under the Securities Act.



Information in this press release may involve guidance, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Avolta AG as of the date of this press release, and we assume no duty to update any such forward-looking statements.



The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (“EEA”). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of the Insurance Distribution Directive 2014/65/EU (“MiFID II”); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, as amended, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 (as amended, the “Prospectus Regulation”). Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No. 1286/2014, as amended (the “EU PRIIPs Regulation”), for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the EU PRIIPs Regulation.



This media release has been prepared on the basis that any offer of the Notes in the United Kingdom (the “UK”) will be made pursuant to an exemption under Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the “EUWA”) from a requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of Notes.



The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the UK. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law in the UK by virtue of the EUWA; (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (“FSMA”), and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law in the UK by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law in the UK by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No. 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law in the UK by virtue of the EUWA (the “UK PRIIPs Regulation”) for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.