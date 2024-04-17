|
Avolta wins new store at Copenhagen Airport, introducing exciting local pizza and craft beer concept
Leading global travel experience player Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), is reinforcing its presence at Copenhagen Airport with a six-year contract for a new store. In line with its commitment to create authentic sense of place for travelers, Avolta recently opened much-loved local pizza concept, Neighbourhood, inviting passengers to taste its crispy sourdough pizzas, and a selection of craft beers from local hero, To Øl. The store opening builds on Avolta’s comprehensive food and beverage (F&B) partnership with Copenhagen Airport and strengthens the company’s commitment to creating an authentic sense of place for travelers, by showcasing unique local offerings that resonate with both residents and visitors.
Neighbourhood serves a modern interpretation of the classic Italian pizza – made with sourdough, it’s lighter and crispier. Taking flavor inspiration from around the world, the toppings are a seasonal unique combination of greens, vegetables, cheeses, seafood, meats and more, promising a fresh twist on a classic pizza. Travelers can choose from 15 beers on draft from To Øl, alongside the classic cocktails Neighbourhood’s become known for downtown. Brewed in Denmark, To Øl is loved by locals and visitors alike, for its wide variety of contemporary beers, ranging from fresh and floral to hoppy, from light, to dark and strong. There is a beer to suit all tastes and pallets.
1882061 17.04.2024 CET/CEST
