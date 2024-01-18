18.01.2024 22:42:20

Banner Corp. Q4 Income Declines, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Banner Corp. (BANR) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $42.6 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $54.4 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.3 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.4% to $152.5 million from $172.1 million last year.

Banner Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $42.6 Mln. vs. $54.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.24 vs. $1.58 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.3 -Revenue (Q4): $152.5 Mln vs. $172.1 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Banner Corp.mehr Nachrichten