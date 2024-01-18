Banner Corp. Q4 Income Declines, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Banner Corp. (BANR) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $42.6 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $54.4 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.3 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.4% to $152.5 million from $172.1 million last year.

Banner Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $42.6 Mln. vs. $54.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.24 vs. $1.58 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.3 -Revenue (Q4): $152.5 Mln vs. $172.1 Mln last year.