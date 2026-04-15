British American Tobacco PLCShs Aktie

British American Tobacco PLCShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 916671 / ISIN: US1104481072

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.04.2026 16:21:19

BAT Says Confident Of Delivering Mid-term Algorithm

(RTTNews) - British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), a tobacco company, Wednesday said that it is confident in sustainably delivering midterm algorithm and continues to expect performance at the lower end of its guided ranges this year reflecting the time required to stabilize the APMEA region.

The mid term algorithm comprises of 5-8 percent adjusted EPS growth and 3-5 percent revenue growth.

Further, the tobacco company surmises profit delivery to remain second-half weighted, driven by the phasing of New Category investment and build of Fit2Win savings through the year.

At current rates, we now expect a translational FX headwind on adjusted diluted EPS in the range of 2% to 3% for the half-year and the full-year, the company said in a statement.

Currently, BTI shares are trading at $57.16, down 0.61% on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu British American Tobacco PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipt Repr.2 Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu British American Tobacco PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipt Repr.2 Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

British American Tobacco PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipt Repr.2 Shs 48,00 -1,23% British American Tobacco PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipt Repr.2 Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 15
12.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.04.26 KW 15: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.04.26 KW 15: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: ATX verliert schließlich leicht -- DAX schließt wenig verändert -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich unentschlossen, während sich der deutsche Leitindex auf Richtungssuche begeben hat. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich zum Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit Zuschlägen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen