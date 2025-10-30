Bellevue Aktie

Bellevue für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LG3Z / ISIN: CH0028422100

30.10.2025 08:05:34

Bellevue Group AG: New Investment Manager for Bellevue Healthcare Trust – Streamlining of UK activities

Bellevue Group AG: New Investment Manager for Bellevue Healthcare Trust – Streamlining of UK activities

30-Oct-2025 / 08:05 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the SWX Listing Rules

Zurich, October 30, 2025

New Investment Manager for Bellevue Healthcare Trust – Streamlining of UK activities

The Board of Directors of Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LSE: BBH), as part of its strategic review and against the backdrop of a significantly reduced market capitalisation of currently GBP 146 mn and an increasingly challenging environment for UK investment trusts, has decided to recommend at the next Extraordinary General Meeting that the management of the Trust be transferred to a new investment manager.

As a result of the changes relating to the Bellevue Healthcare Trust, Bellevue Group will streamline its activities in the UK and further focus its business model.


Contact
Investor Relations:  Stefano Montalbano, CFO Bellevue Group
Telephone: +41 44 267 67 00, smn@bellevue.ch

Media Relations:  Jürg Stähelin, IRF
Telephone: +41 43 244 81 51, staehelin@irf-reputation.ch

 

Bellevue 
Bellevue is a specialized asset manager listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with core competencies covering healthcare strategies, alternative investments (including private equity) and selected niche strategies. Established in 1993, Bellevue, a House of Investment Ideas staffed by 90 professionals, generates attractive investment returns and creates value added for clients and shareholders alike. Bellevue managed assets of CHF 4.8 bn as of June 30, 2025.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Bellevue Group AG
Theaterstrasse 12
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 267 67 00
Fax: +41 44 267 67 01
E-mail: info@bellevue.ch
Internet: www.bellevue.ch
ISIN: CH0028422100
Valor: A0LG3Z
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2220874

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2220874  30-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

